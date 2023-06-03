Perth Mint Gold Token Price Up 1.7% This Week (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $12,975.53 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1,959.96 or 0.07207221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Perth Mint Gold Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token was first traded on February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 614 tokens. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt. The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) is a blockchain token developed and issued by Trovio, each unit representing 1 fine troy ounce of physical gold securely stored in The Perth Mint’s central bank grade vaults.

It is based on GoldPass, The Perth Mint‘s full-service gold investment platform that digitises physical gold in the form of digital certificates. PMGT offers a tokenised version of GoldPass certificates on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token.

The tokens are 100% backed by GoldPass certificates issued by The Perth Mint, the world’s largest refiner of newly mined gold that produces some of the world’s highest quality bullion. GoldPass certificates are fully backed by physical Perth Mint gold, with the weight and purity of every ounce guaranteed by the Government of Western Australia.”

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perth Mint Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perth Mint Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perth Mint Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Perth Mint Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perth Mint Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.