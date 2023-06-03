Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 264,000 Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 264,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,087,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after buying an additional 31,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 999,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after buying an additional 123,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 878,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after buying an additional 212,696 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,532,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,319,000.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of BWC stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Profile

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I ( NASDAQ:BWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

