Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 1,150 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $22.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

