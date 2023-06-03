Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 3,300 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICLN. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,392,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,631,000 after buying an additional 718,524 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,027,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,411,000 after acquiring an additional 611,518 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,279,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 886,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,623,000 after purchasing an additional 453,421 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 493,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 347,446 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.