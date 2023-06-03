PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.4 %

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 1,307.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

