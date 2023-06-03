Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,862 Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,862 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WF. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 162,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.92 to $31.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th.

Woori Financial Group Price Performance

About Woori Financial Group

Shares of WF stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

