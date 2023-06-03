Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $288,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 727,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,577,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,438,000 after purchasing an additional 295,009 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 116,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 15,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of FITB opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.02. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $40.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

