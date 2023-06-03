Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $333,000 Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,992 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 260.5% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 99,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,002,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,097,000 after buying an additional 228,170 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 682,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Infosys Price Performance

INFY opened at $15.79 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.2134 dividend. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

About Infosys

(Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.