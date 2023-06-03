Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Insider Activity

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEG opened at $61.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

