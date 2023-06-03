Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,302,952,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 109,476 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $616,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aptiv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,895,000 after acquiring an additional 58,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

Shares of APTV opened at $93.64 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $776,739.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,066,523.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,999 shares of company stock worth $2,386,039 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

