Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 194 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Nucor by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Up 6.2 %

Nucor stock opened at $141.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.29.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

