Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Raises Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,714.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TAK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.63. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

