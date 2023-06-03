Pirate Chain Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $45.88 million and $20,706.07 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000864 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00118992 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00045870 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00029671 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

