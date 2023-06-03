PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.62

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.62 and traded as high as $93.99. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $91.60, with a volume of 7,412 shares.

PrimeEnergy Resources Trading Up 5.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $179.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.75.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 29.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,413 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in acquiring, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

