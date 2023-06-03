PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.62

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.62 and traded as high as $93.99. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $91.60, with a volume of 7,412 shares.
PrimeEnergy Resources Trading Up 5.9 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $179.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.75.
PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 29.58%.
PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in acquiring, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
