Prom Trading Up 1.2% This Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $4.30 or 0.00015807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $78.52 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.29422202 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,445,479.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

