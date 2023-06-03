ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PBSFY shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

