Provident Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 522,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,542,000. Charles Schwab accounts for 5.2% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,279,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,024,208. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Redburn Partners downgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

