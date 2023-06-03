Provident Investment Management Inc. Sells 624 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Provident Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV remained flat at $100.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,531,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,321. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.31.

