PT Merdeka Copper Gold Tbk (OTCMKTS:PMCGF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PT Merdeka Copper Gold Tbk (OTCMKTS:PMCGF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
PT Merdeka Copper Gold Tbk Stock Performance
PMCGF stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. PT Merdeka Copper Gold Tbk has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.20.
