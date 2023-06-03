PT Merdeka Copper Gold Tbk (OTCMKTS:PMCGF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PT Merdeka Copper Gold Tbk (OTCMKTS:PMCGF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PT Merdeka Copper Gold Tbk Stock Performance

PMCGF stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. PT Merdeka Copper Gold Tbk has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

