PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.21, RTT News reports. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS.

PVH Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PVH stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,051,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,869. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.41. PVH has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $94.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,471,000 after purchasing an additional 48,028 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,861,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 222.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 252,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,505,000 after purchasing an additional 174,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after purchasing an additional 104,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

Featured Articles

