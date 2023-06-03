Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Decreased by B. Riley

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Titan Machinery in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 31st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Titan Machinery’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $569.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.52 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $27.87 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $631.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stan K. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,049.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

