Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Qualys’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered Qualys from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.73.

Shares of QLYS opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.56. Qualys has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36.

In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 2,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $340,999.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,060.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $857,746.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at $20,919,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 2,756 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $340,999.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,060.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,313 shares of company stock valued at $3,268,434. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Qualys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Qualys by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

