Raydium (RAY) One Day Volume Tops $10.18 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Raydium token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $47.96 million and $10.18 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,537,669 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.