Raymond James Comments on Integra Resources Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research note issued on Monday, May 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark set a C$2.35 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Integra Resources from C$2.45 to C$1.45 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Integra Resources Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Integra Resources stock opened at C$1.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.83. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.41 and a 1 year high of C$3.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.11).

Integra Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

