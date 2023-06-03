Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 157.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709,638 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.43% of Hilton Worldwide worth $146,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 210.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 3.7 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.81.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $142.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.80. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

