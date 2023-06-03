Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $100.93 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $100,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 43.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after buying an additional 54,930 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,342,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth $601,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TER shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $112.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 11.58%.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,593 shares of company stock worth $249,408. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

