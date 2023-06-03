Resolute Financial LLC Has $512,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Resolute Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after purchasing an additional 333,884 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.2 %

MCD traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.91. 2,869,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $298.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

