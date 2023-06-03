RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RLI during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of RLI by 52.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in RLI by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $127.85 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $100.96 and a fifty-two week high of $149.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.42.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $364.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.12 million. RLI had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. RLI’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RLI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Transactions at RLI

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $618,894.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,503,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

