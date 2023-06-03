Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.42

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.42 and traded as low as C$2.20. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$2.31, with a volume of 5,600 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Rock Tech Lithium from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.61. The firm has a market cap of C$224.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Rock Tech Lithium ( CVE:RCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The mining company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

