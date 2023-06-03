Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$72.75 at Scotiabank

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$75.75 to C$72.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCI.B. UBS Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$64.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cormark upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.68.

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$59.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.91. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$50.53 and a one year high of C$67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.55.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

