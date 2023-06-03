Safe Self Reported Market Cap Tops $132.29 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $6.35 or 0.00023459 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $132.29 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.08548786 USD and is down -7.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

