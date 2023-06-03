Sands Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,397,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 71,515 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 3.34% of Globant worth $235,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 29.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 86.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 36.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.44.

Globant Price Performance

Globant Profile

Shares of GLOB traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.62. The stock had a trading volume of 533,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,647. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $135.40 and a 1 year high of $240.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.71 and its 200 day moving average is $164.53.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

