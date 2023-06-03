Sanford C. Bernstein Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $665.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $586.00 to $665.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOW. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a reiterates rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $530.33.
ServiceNow Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE NOW opened at $548.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $475.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.72. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $556.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a PE ratio of 279.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.03.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
