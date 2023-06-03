Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Stake Lifted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 85.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $54.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $38.36 and a 1-year high of $69.28.

Sanmina declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

