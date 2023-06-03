Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of STX opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.20. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.17.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $574,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,389 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $245,374,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $92,189,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

