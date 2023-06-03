Seven Eight Capital LP Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 191.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 264.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 21,408 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

Zoetis Trading Up 3.6 %

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $171.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.62.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.