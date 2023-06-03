Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,608 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.