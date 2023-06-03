Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $852,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,844 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

