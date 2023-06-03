Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 2,709 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,097 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 684.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,372,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,940 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2,257.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,168,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,402,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:PBF opened at $37.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.93. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Mizuho lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.