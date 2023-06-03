Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.51

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and traded as low as $21.31. Seven & i shares last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 102,878 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seven & i from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.18.

Seven & i ( OTCMKTS:SVNDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $21.18 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

