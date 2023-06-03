Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,270 ($15.69) to GBX 1,330 ($16.44) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Goodbody raised shares of Kainos Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,344 ($16.61) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($19.28) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kainos Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,483.50 ($18.33).

KNOS opened at GBX 1,313 ($16.23) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,289.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,423.43. Kainos Group has a 52-week low of GBX 954.50 ($11.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,760 ($21.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,852.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a GBX 16.10 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $7.80. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7,058.82%.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

