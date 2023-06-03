Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
BrandShield Systems Stock Performance
Shares of BrandShield Systems stock opened at GBX 7.25 ($0.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.54. BrandShield Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10 ($0.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.49.
BrandShield Systems Company Profile
