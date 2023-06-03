Siacoin (SC) Trading Up 1.7% This Week

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Siacoin has a market cap of $174.99 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,164.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.60 or 0.00355593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013163 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.39 or 0.00542568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00066851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.83 or 0.00422711 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003668 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,184,792,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

