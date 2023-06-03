Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.53.

Signature Bank Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.47. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $226.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

About Signature Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Signature Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Signature Bank by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Signature Bank by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

