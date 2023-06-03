Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.53.
Signature Bank Trading Down 9.9 %
Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.47. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $226.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
About Signature Bank
Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.
