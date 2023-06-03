SingularityNET Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $356.36 million and approximately $27.38 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,293,604,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,219,881,821 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,293,604,878.7299604 with 1,219,881,820.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.29590348 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $39,252,699.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

