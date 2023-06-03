Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.38. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $60.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.72.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 82.96%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $3.2237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $12.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.87%. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 60.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

