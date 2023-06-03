Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Piper Sandler

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SOHO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sotherly Hotels from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of SOHO stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.

Insider Transactions at Sotherly Hotels

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 20,000 shares of Sotherly Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,389,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 220,584 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 24,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 810,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 488,577 shares during the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of acquisition, renovation, upbranding, and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

