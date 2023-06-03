Sourceless (STR) Price Tops $0.0280

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Sourceless has a market cap of $587.99 million and approximately $530.21 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded 33% higher against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00026549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019823 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00016396 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001075 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,998.90 or 1.00042995 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

STR is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.0280019 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $530.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

