Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Southern Copper accounts for approximately 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,151,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,516,000 after purchasing an additional 784,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.94. 1,970,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,808. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.33. The stock has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.24. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.94%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

