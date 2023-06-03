S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 263,130 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.22% of S&P Global worth $237,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.71.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $376.03 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $395.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $353.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

